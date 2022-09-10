Level 3 evacuations south of Salem as brush fire spreads

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A fire in South Salem has residents evacuating as crews work to extinguish the brush fire along SE Vitae Springs Road on Friday evening.

While details are still developing, Marion County Fire District No. 1 made the announcement just before 5:30 p.m., saying multiple agencies were responding and one structure had caught fire.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 “Go Now” Evacuation for the following areas:

  • Vitae Springs Road between Skyline Rd S to River Road
  • West side of Skyline Road from Vitae Springs Rd to Cole Road S
  • Orville Road S
  • Riversprings Road to Prospect Ridge

MCSO said in an update at 7:45 p.m. Friday, that deputies continue to receive updates from fire officials and believe some Level 3 evacuations will last through the weekend. Deputies added property owners with livestock should contact officials on site at Judson Middle School for assistance.

Residents two to four miles from the location are under a Level 2 “Get Ready” Evacuation, and a Level 1 “Get Set” Evacuation has been issued for four to six miles from Vitae Springs.

There’s currently no word on what started the fire.

A gathering point for evacuees has been established at Judson Middle School located at 4512 Jones Road SE, Salem.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

