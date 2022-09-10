New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”

The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Officials warn that there is imminent danger and that anyone within those areas must evacuate immediately. Residents are encouraged to evacuate to the Temporary Evacuation Point at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene). The Temporary Evacuation Point is located in Building 16.

Level Three “Go Now” orders remain in place for the following areas:

McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas

Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest of Bobby Lake

Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp

All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure to the north, and south to Shadow Bay Campground, and east to the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas.

Forest Service Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east of Kiahanie Campground) to milepost 35 (south of Roaring River Campground). This includes the Box Canyon Campground, Box Canyon Staging Area/Horse Camp and Skookum Creek Campground and all surrounding dispersed camping areas.

Irish and Taylor Lake campgrounds and dispersed camping in the Charlton and Taylor lakes areas and north along the Pacific Crest Trail to Lindick Lake.

Level Two “Be Set” orders remain in place for the following areas:

Mink Lake Basin

The area southwest of Bobby Lake following the county line to Highway 58

Follow up to date evacuation orders on the Lane County Twitter account above or on the Lane County website.

