Red Cross Cascades opens three emergency shelters for wildfire evacuees across Oregon

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for the evacuees of the Cedar Creek Fire, the Vitae Springs Road Fire and southern Oregon’s Van Meter Fire.

Cedar Creek Fire shelter location:

Lane Events Center 796 W 13th Ave. Eugene, OR 97402

Vitae Springs Road Fire:

Judson Middle School, 4512 Jones Rd. SE, Salem, OR 97302

Van Meter Fire shelter location:

Klamath County Fairgrounds 3531 S 6th St. Klamath Falls Oregon, 97603

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the Cedar creek Fire had burned 36,377 acres and was 12 percent contained.

Many areas in Lane County remain under Level 3 evacuation orders.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.