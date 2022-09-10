Smoky & very warm today, much lower fire danger Sunday

It was a very warm night for locations that were exposed to the east wind. Temperatures are generally starting in the 70s across our western valleys, but wind-sheltered locations are cooler. A large plume of smoke is drifting in from the south as I write this discussion around 4:00 A.M. This smoke is linked to the Cedar Creek Fire burning in the Lane County Cascades. Unfortunately, some smoke has also been mixing into the lowest levels of the atmosphere, so air quality has diminished in some of our most populated areas. We’re expecting moderate to unhealthy air quality throughout much of the day, with a pretty thick veil of smoke up above us. We’ve seen instances where smoke can really inhibit us from warming up. However, we’re starting in the 70s, so we should get close to 90 degrees this afternoon (especially with the wind coming down the Cascades). Much of the coastline will see their high temperatures achieved this morning, with several spots hitting the upper 80s and low 90s. The wind will begin to reverse direction this afternoon, cooling the coast from south to north. Eventually, our wind will gradually die down inland. This should occur between the afternoon and evening. A red flag warning remains in effect through tonight due to our critical fire danger.

Smoke will really start to clear out as we head into Sunday thanks to that wind reversal, and clouds will be spreading in from the south. A lot of the clouds we’ll see between Sunday and Monday will be linked to the remnants of Hurricane Kay. A few showers can’t be ruled out between Sunday night and Monday. Highs will trend from the mid 80s to the 70s.

The remainder of our next workweek looks fantastic weather-wise. Expect to see varying degrees of cloud cover. Highs will range between the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Stay safe out there today, and make sure you’re checking on the air quality. The best resources to use are Airnow.gov & Purpleair.com.

