Suspect arrested after man critically injured in Aloha shooting

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Aloha on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to Southwest Division Street and Southwest 172nd Avenue in Aloha. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office was able to determine a suspect. A Beaverton police officer saw the suspect driving nearby. When officers attempted to stop the suspect, he sped away but was later stopped using a PIT maneuver. A handgun and ammunition were found in the driver’s seat of the suspect’s vehicle.

Detectives with the Washington County Major Crimes Team arrested 28-year-old Reece Feole of Aloha for attempted murder. They determined Feole and the victim knew each other. Additional charges may be possible.

