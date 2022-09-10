Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.

The sheriff’s office said just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 6, deputies responded to the area of South Eighth Avenue and South Dogwood Street. When they arrived, they found Rodriguez-Sanchez shot. Bystanders and deputies attempted to save Rodriguez-Sanchez, but he died at the scene.

On Saturday, Salem police officers made a traffic stop on Alvarez-Alcazar. They arrested him on a Washington County second-degree murder warrant. He is being held at the Marion County Jail until he is transferred to the Washington County Jail.

