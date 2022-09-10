West Hills family coping with power outages as Public Safety Power Shutoffs continue.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Power shut-offs have thousands of Portland General Electric customers in the dark Friday evening.

Before the sun went down, some, like Jim Pond, who lives in West Portland, were preparing for a night without power.

“I’d sure like to be able to turn everything on again,” Pond laughed, “--watching TV by candlelight isn’t an option.”

The basement is the darkest area of the Pond residence. “We know the layout of our house,” Pond said. “We don’t have to go downstairs unless we want to.”

Regardless, Pond says he and his wife are no stranger to power outages, and they’re ready. “We knew that it was going to happen.”

No electricity makes things tough to search for. In preparation, Pond explained, “we were able to pull out the lights that we have in the house that don’t have to be plugged in.” Things like lanterns and candles.

They’ve still got running water, ice and food at the ready. “But,” Pond said, “not enough for a long time, of course.”

While there are preparations that can be made inside their home, the same can’t be said for the outside.

“We’ve had snow, wind and rain knock things down a lot,” Pond said.

Friday evening, Pond was taking a nap and a tree fell, knocking down a power line in his driveway.

“I don’t understand all of this,” Pond said panning his eyes from the wires above his house to the downed power line in his driveway, “but I do know that’s a power line. I have one cone here,” he said pointing at a cone he placed in front of the power line, “that kind of tells everyone, ‘Don’t cross this line.’”

Thanks to the planned power shut-offs, it’s likely no electricity was running through the line and eventually help did show up.

Pond said apart from the fright the falling tree gave his wife, and maybe some dings and dents on their car, no one was hurt.

