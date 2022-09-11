1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One woman died, and another was injured in a head-on crash on Highway 101 in Lincoln County on Friday night, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to Highway 101 at milepost 121. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They learned a southbound car crossed over the center line and hit a northbound car.

The driver of the northbound car died at the hospital. She has been identified as 74-year-old Nancy Vickstrom.

The driver of the southbound car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is being investigated as a cause of the crash. Highway 101 was closed for about six hours during the investigation.

