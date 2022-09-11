2 crashes near Sherwood leave 1 dead, 6 hospitalized

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to two serious crashes in just over two hours Saturday night near Sherwood.

The sheriff’s office said at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Southwest Scholls-Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road. When they arrived, they found a BMW SUV that had rolled over off the side of the road. A witness said they saw the SUV speeding over 90 miles per hour, going across an oncoming lane and then going into ditch.

Deputies said the driver, 52-year-old James Lash II of Wilsonville, was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no one else inside the vehicle. The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to investigate.

WCSO said at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, many of the same deputies responded to a head-on crash on Highway 99 north of Southwest Langer Farms Parkway. When they arrived, they found six people injured. They were all taken to a hospital. Witnesses reported a car was driving south in the northbound lanes when it hit the other car. Investigators learned the driver of the southbound car had a blood alcohol content of 0.19, over twice the legal limit.

Six people were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 99 near Sherwood on Saturday night. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

CART also responded to investigate. Criminal charges are pending in the investigation.

