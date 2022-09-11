3 teens arrested for arsons near Mt. Tabor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three 18-year-olds were arrested for arsons near Mt. Tabor on Saturday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said investigators arrested Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, all 18.

Investigators said the suspects are believed to be responsible for several dozen intentionally set fires. PF&R said several arsons have been reported near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. An intense investigation began with information from citizens, the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Parks & Recreation.

PF&R chief Sara Boone released the following statement:

“I would like to acknowledge the coordinated efforts of community members who led to the successful arrests of 3 suspects in connection with the Mt. Tabor arson fires. Their proactive efforts, tips, and leads played a significant role in keeping each other safe while protecting a valuable and natural forested park setting. I also would like to recognize and acknowledge the outstanding work and collective efforts of the Portland Fire Investigations Unit, Portland Parks and Recreation, Portland Police, the Bureau of Emergency Communications, and the Multnomah County DA’s Office. A tremendous amount of time and resources were dedicated to this endeavor with a shared commitment and urgency to identify and arrest these suspects.”

The suspects were taken to the Multnomah County Jail. They are each facing five counts of arson 1 and four counts of arson 2.

