3 teens arrested for arsons near Mt. Tabor

Portland Fire & Rescue
Portland Fire & Rescue(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three 18-year-olds were arrested for arsons near Mt. Tabor on Saturday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said investigators arrested Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, all 18.

Investigators said the suspects are believed to be responsible for several dozen intentionally set fires. PF&R said several arsons have been reported near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. An intense investigation began with information from citizens, the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Parks & Recreation.

PF&R chief Sara Boone released the following statement:

The suspects were taken to the Multnomah County Jail. They are each facing five counts of arson 1 and four counts of arson 2.

