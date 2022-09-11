3 teens arrested for arsons near Mt. Tabor
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three 18-year-olds were arrested for arsons near Mt. Tabor on Saturday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
PF&R said investigators arrested Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, all 18.
Investigators said the suspects are believed to be responsible for several dozen intentionally set fires. PF&R said several arsons have been reported near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. An intense investigation began with information from citizens, the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Parks & Recreation.
PF&R chief Sara Boone released the following statement:
The suspects were taken to the Multnomah County Jail. They are each facing five counts of arson 1 and four counts of arson 2.
