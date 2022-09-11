Back to normal September weather; cooler & cloudier

It’s been another hazy day, but cooler than yesterday. Temperatures are topping out around 80 degrees this afternoon due to partly cloudy skies and leftover fire smoke. A few small showers popped up this afternoon and one even produced a flash of lightning...LOTS of us heard the thunder boom too.

The dangerous fire weather conditions are gone and there’s no sign they will return . In fact fire smoke should be all gone by sunrise Monday west of the Cascades.

Our string of warm/hot summer days has come to an end. This week will feel more like fall and September. Temperatures generally remain below 80 degrees through the foreseeable future, although we have one more very warm night ahead.

Portland's 7 Day Forecast (KPTV)

Tonight, a weak weather system passes by, setting off a few showers. By sunrise most of those showers will have moved east of us so most likely Monday will be dry. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with a deep marine layer keeping us cloudy for at least half of each day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the end of next week. By next weekend an organized weather system may finally bring us widespread and much-needed showers.

There’s no sign of hot weather OR a long period of cool/wet weather in the next 7-10 days. Enjoy your early fall temperatures and weather this week!

