Thieves targeting citizens wearing jewelry in Washington Co., sheriff’s office says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - At least three people have been targeted by a pair of thieves looking to steal jewelry in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said.

In one case, the suspects pulled up outside a man’s house in Aloha. They called him over and said they were going to gift him a necklace as part of their cultural tradition. They put the necklace on him along with other jewelry, which turned out to be worthless, and $5. The suspects left and the man realized his own necklace had been stolen from him. It was a gift from his mother and a family heirloom.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects came up to an elderly woman outside her Cedar Mill house and told her they wanted to give her ring as a gift. They took the engagement ring off her finger and promised to put the “gift” ring on her finger and return her own ring. Instead, they gave the woman a bag with a sock and costume jewelry. They left and the woman realized the ring was not in the sock.

In the third case, the suspects walked up to a man outside of a store at Cedar Mill and took money out of a wallet he was wearing around his neck. When he demanded the money back, they gave him a sock with paper inside and left.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspects. The woman is described as having a strong, possible Middle Eastern accent, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall with dark hair past her shoulders. The man is described as having a strong, possible Middle Eastern accent, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall with short dark hair and a short beard.

The suspects are believed to be using multiple vehicles. One is described as a newer white Jeep Cherokee with California plates. Another is described as a blue or gray cargo van with no back windows. One of the vehicles was captured on a doorbell camera in one of the cases.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.