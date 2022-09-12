Clouds & Temps Feel More Like Fall This Week

Happy Monday! It was a cooler and cloudier start to the day, and there was even some rain! The dry streak has officially come to an end. We measured 0.03″ of rainfall today at PDX, ending the 67-day dry stretch. That was the second longest stretch of dry weather on record, and we were only a few days away from the record of 71 days.

We are drier this evening with more partly cloudy skies. We will remain partly cloudy to clear for much of the evening, but late tonight the clouds will pick back up through tomorrow morning. The 7-day forecast continues to look more fall-like with most days reaching highs in the 70s and more chances for wet weather. Tomorrow, expect highs in the low 70s with a cloudy start and sunbreaks or partly cloudy skies in the evening.

Wednesday and likely Thursday will be just slightly warmer in the mid 70s, with more sunshine in the afternoons. Friday, we start to cool back down again, and Friday night there’s a slight chance for a shower. The better chance for wet weather though looks to be Saturday through Monday. Each day we have a chance for a shower, and skies will range from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Temperatures these days will also be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to right around 70.

