FEW SHOWERS, MOSTLY SUNNY AFTERNOON

Happy Monday everyone! Lots of us will wake to some wet streets and that awesome smell of fresh showers. We could see a few more showers this morning in the metro, then look for decreasing clouds this afternoon. Air quality has improved in the valley, still areas or poor air quality in parts of central and eastern Oregon. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 78.

The rest of the week, perfect early fall weather with a cloud sun mix and highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday brings clouds and the chance of a shower and a high of only 68 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.