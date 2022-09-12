Oregon is the top ‘quiet quitting’ state, according to Twitter data

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The term “quiet quitting” has been trending all over the internet this summer, and according to Twitter data, Oregon is talking about it more than any other state.

Despite the name “quiet quitting” is not about quitting at all. It’s a conscious choice made by an employee of a company to only work their scheduled hours and only work within those hours. The quiet quitter never goes above and beyond their defined duties, stays late, or comes in early, according to Wikipedia.

The main goal of “quiet quitting,” also known as “acting your wage,” is to avoid burnout and pay more attention to one’s mental health and personal well-being.

Where quiet quitting is most popular in the United States according to Twitter data. (schoolauthority.org)

According to geotagged data on Twitter in the past 90 days, tracking over 220,000 tweets the concept appears to be the most popular in the northwest and the northeast.

The top “quiet quitting” states are as follows:

Oregon Washington Colorado Massachusetts Minnesota New York Illinois Maine Idaho Connecticut

The above map and data analysis was done by the college resource site schoolauthority.org.

