PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Six years after the total solar eclipse that saw thousands gather in Oregon, viewers may get another chance at witnessing the unique event, this time with an annular eclipse in 2023.

According to NASA, an annular eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth while the moon is at the farthest point from earth.

Unlike the 2017 total solar eclipse, the entirety of the sun won’t be obscured by the moon. Instead, a bright sun ring will follow along the edges of the moon.

In the United States, the eclipse will pass from Oregon to Texas on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Oregonians in Reedsport will be first to catch glimpse of the eclipse at 9:13 a.m. while the moon sits 7,534 miles away. The line of the eclipse will then pass over cities like Albany, Eugene, Springfield, Roseburg and Medford before continuing southeast.

Oregonians will get another chance to witness a solar eclipse in 2023. (NASA)

In Eugene, people can expect to see the eclipse around 9:16 a.m. for a little less than four-and-a-half minutes.

NASA reminds anyone who plans to watch the eclipse to take the correct precautions, avoiding direct eye contact. For more safety information, visit the NASA website.

