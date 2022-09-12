Oregon’s 2022 Kid Governor visits shelter pets in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s 2022 Kid Governor made a stop in Portland this month to visit some shelter pets.

Emerie Martin visited the Oregon Humane Society and met with the OHS president to discuss a poster contest to help raise awareness on animal abuse and neglect.

The 5th grader has been a vocal advocate for laws and legislation for background checks for owning animals.

“People are abusing animals all over Oregon. Think of a pet or animal you love, can you imagine it getting locked in a hot car? Or being left without food or water? It would crush you.” Martin said. “That’s my cause. I want to help stop animal abuse and help their voices be heard.”

The Oregon Kid Governor program is meant to introduce kids to civic education. Fifth graders from around the state got to vote and they chose Martin out of seven candidates.

