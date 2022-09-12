Police investigate homicide in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide in the Irving neighborhood in Northeast Portland Monday after finding a man dead from multiple stab wounds.

Just after 7 a.m., officers arrived at the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue to find a man lying dead in a driveway with multiple stab wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene. NE 18th Avenue will be shut down from Brazee Street to Tillamook Avenue, and Tillamook Ave will be shut down between 16th and 20th Avenues for several hours until investigators finish processing the scene.

Police will release the name of the man who died after his family is notified.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.