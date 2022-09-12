Power returns to Portland’s West Hills after safety shutoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s West Hills have power back after having it shut off for two days due to high winds and potential fire danger.

Over 100 PGE crews and 500 operational people are safely working to restore power to all its customers. PGE says power has been fully restored in the West Hills.

Skyline Restaurant was able to open Sunday morning for a full day of business. They lost their power on Friday, but it got restored Saturday evening.

Lauren, a server at Skyline, says they didn’t lose any products.

“We haven’t lost anything,” the server said. “We actually kept all our food good with the backup generator that we got going.”

However, they did lose business. Lauren said they were able to open for the last two hours in the evening.

Just down the street is Jeff Walters, a resident of West Hills. He said he hasn’t had power since Thursday and also got his power restored Saturday evening.

“You never know how much you depend on electricity, or anything like that, until it’s gone,” he said. “When it came on I was just thanking the stars kind of thing.”

As frustrated as residents may be, Walters said he understands there are precautions to keep everybody safe.

“I chatted with people walking by here with their dogs a little bit about it and they were just kind of grin and bear it kind of thing,” Walters said. “But they weren’t complaining about the power.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the PGE website said there are still 222 outages. For a map, visit PGE.

