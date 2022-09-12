Timed-Based Art Festival continues to celebrate artists in 20th year

Artists from all over the country and the world will be performing along side local artists in the Rose City for the 20th annual Time-Based Art Festival.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the Art Director of the Portland Institute of Contemporary Art, the organization behind the event, to learn more.

Check out a full schedule for the event here.

