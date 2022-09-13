Average price for gas in Oregon continues to sink, still higher than it was one year ago

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gas prices in Oregon and the nation as a whole are at their lowest levels since the spring. It’s the 13th week in a row of declines, which are partly attributed to falling crude oil prices.

The national average for regular drops seven cents for the week to $3.71 a gallon. The average in Oregon falls four cents to $4.68.

Gas prices in Oregon as of Sep. 13, 2022. (AAA)

The national average is at its lowest price since early March while the Oregon average is at its lowest price since early April. The national average reached its record high of $5.016 on June 14 while the Oregon average reached its record high of $5.548 on June 15.

As of Tuesday, Salem had the lowest price for a gallon of gas at $4.39.

The average price in the Portland metro area on Tuesday was roughly $4.75.

“Less expensive oil usually translates into lower pump prices, and this trend has helped pump prices fall for 13 consecutive weeks. Barring unforeseen events, AAA expects gas prices to continue to drop with fall approaching,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “However, one factor that always has the potential to send oil and gas prices higher is a hurricane that impacts oil and gas infrastructure, production and transportation.”

Gas pump (Alex Fulton)

Oregon is one of 46 states and the District of Columbia with lower prices now than a week ago, according to AAA.

Hawaii and California remain the only two states with an average at or above $5 a gallon, same as a week ago. This week nine states, including Oregon, have averages at or above $4, and 41 states and the District of Columbia have averages in the $3-range.

The cheapest gas in the nation is in Texas ($3.15) and Mississippi ($3.15). For the 88th week in a row, no state has an average below $2 a gallon.

Oregon is one of 49 states and the District of Columbia with lower prices now than a month ago. The national average is 26 cents less and the Oregon average is 20 cents less than a month ago. Oregon has the 11th-smallest monthly decrease in the nation. Connecticut (-57 cents) has the largest monthly drop. Nevada (-2 cents) has the smallest. California (+5 cents) is the only state with a month-over-month increase.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a year ago. The national average is 53 cents more and the Oregon average is 92 cents more than a year ago. This is the 5th-largest yearly increase in the nation. Hawaii (+$1.23) has the biggest yearly increase. Colorado (+8 cents) has the smallest year-over-year increase.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.