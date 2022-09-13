Car bomb explodes at Washington funeral, police searching for suspect

AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state police are looking for a man who is suspected of putting an explosive in a car belonging to a funeral attendee, causing the car to explode.

On August 23, as the victim was attending a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery, a device was allegedly detonated by a passenger in a dark automobile, according to Auburn, Washington, authorities.

An explosive device was placed in a funeral-goer's car on August 23 at Mountain View Cemetery, Auburn police say. (Google Maps)

Although the explosion destroyed the car and the nearby trees, no one was hurt.

According to the Auburn Police Department, as city workers followed the suspect’s vehicle, the passenger opened fire on them.

“City of Auburn employees followed the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area,” the Auburn Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “The suspect vehicle’s passenger then shot several rounds at the employees as they followed.”

Police say the vehicle is a black Acura RL with no license plates. The suspect is described as a tall man wearing a black ski mask.

Auburn is a moderately-sized city roughly 26 miles south of Seattle.

Auburn police urge anyone with information relating to this case to call their tip line at 253-288-7403.

