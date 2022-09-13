Clark County deputies find body, suspected explosives inside booby-trapped tent

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after deputies found a man dead in a tent under suspicious circumstances in Clark County. Officials with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say the man was first found Monday in rural portion of the county, east of Chelatchie Prairie off US Forest Service Forest Road 54.

Before deputies discovered the man’s body, the man’s girlfriend reportedly flagged down a passing driver asking for help with her unresponsive boyfriend. In return, the driver called 911.

Deputies responded to the scene around 8:10 a.m., following the woman to the area the two had been camping. While she led them to the tent, the woman told deputies her boyfriend could have set trip wires and traps around their tent the day before.

As they reached the tent, deputies noticed what they believed was an improvised explosive device. Explosive disposal units responded to the scene, confirming the man’s body was inside the tent by using a remote-controlled device.

Experts then began removing suspicious materials with the remote-controlled device before CCSO personnel and a medical examiner entered the tent.

The area was secured and the surrounding areas were investigated for any additional materials.

Deputies described the woman as cooperative throughout the investigation.

No names have been released at this time.

