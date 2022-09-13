HWY 97 rollover crash leaves man dead

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County left a man dead early Sunday Morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 2:18 a.m. to find a northbound white Ford Expedition, driven by 64-year-old Ted Anderson of Bend, rolled over on the side of the road.

Anderson was found thrown outside of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 97 was closed for about 3 hours.

