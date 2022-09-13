Man arrested in connection with shooting outside Washington County strip club

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested following a fight and shooting at strip club last month, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the Sunset Strip Gentlemen’s Club, located at 10205 Southwest Park Way. The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a fight occurred between Joshua Michael Best and an employee. Best reportedly threatened to shoot the employee when asked to leave.

Best left the club and got into a vehicle to leave. As he passed the club, the sheriff’s office said he fired a handgun. No one was shot, but the building and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.

An employee suffered superficial injuries from bullet shrapnel, according to the sheriff’s office. The employee involved in the fight with Best sustained minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were able to identify Best as the suspect through surveillance video, which captured the fight and shooting.

On Sept. 6, Portland police arrested Best during an unrelated traffic stop. Deputies then took Best to the Washington County Jail.

On Monday, Best was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree attempted murder, four counts of unlawful use of a firearm, felon in possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree assault.

Anyone with information about the shooting at the Sunset Strip Gentlemen’s Club on Aug. 20, is asked to contact detectives at 503-846-2700.

