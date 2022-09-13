Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch

A familiar face in the Portland food scene is putting a new spin on brunch!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – A familiar face in the Portland food scene is putting a new spin on brunch!

The chef-owner of Desi PDX opened up Masala Lab in June, adding Indian flavors to your favorite brunch and breakfast dishes. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the new spot to learn more.

For hours, location and menu check out Masala Lab’s Instagram here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Show & Tell with Tony: Terry Currier talks about meeting Sir Paul McCartney
Show & Tell with Tony: Terry Currier talks about meeting Sir Paul McCartney
Show & Tell with Tony: Terry Currier talks about meeting Sir Paul McCartney
Show & Tell with Tony: Terry Currier talks about meeting Sir Paul McCartney
Timed-Based Art Festival continues to celebrate artists in 20th year
Timed-Based Art Festival continues to celebrate artists in 20th year
Maxem Health Urgent Care
Maxem Health Urgent Care