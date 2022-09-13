Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – A familiar face in the Portland food scene is putting a new spin on brunch!

The chef-owner of Desi PDX opened up Masala Lab in June, adding Indian flavors to your favorite brunch and breakfast dishes. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the new spot to learn more.

For hours, location and menu check out Masala Lab’s Instagram here.

