Northeast Portland family asking for help in finding missing tow truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A family in Northeast Portland is asking the public’s help in finding a tow truck they use for their business that was stolen from their home.

Dillon Maher and Darcy Cadigan said their teal tow truck with purple flames was taken from their property sometime late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Now there’s an empty space in their driveway where the truck used to sit. Maher said his father bought the truck not even a month ago and was going to be used for their family towing business. Maher works as a manager in the business and said because of the theft, they’re forced to close.

“We basically can’t operate the business now because we don’t have any way to transport vehicles,” Maher said. “So we’re shut down and the truck is gone.”

Dillon said each day they’re closed they’re losing about $5,000 and that’s on top of the $20,000 investment into the truck that was stolen.

“It’s a huge loss for us,” Cadigan said.

Maher and Cadigan said having the truck gone is not only impacting their business and their family’s overall income, but they’re also worried about something else. The truck may be used to commit other crimes.

“Some nefarious person basically has a vehicle stealing tool at their command and who knows if they’re just focusing on vehicles,” Cadigan said. “They could use it to break into businesses or into homes.”

“You could be the next victim,” Maher said. “They can just back up and haul your car out of your driveway while at work.”

Both said they’re hoping this concern will get the public’s attention and community members will keep an eye out for the truck. Maher and Cadigan said they know the community will step up because their neighbors did twice before when Maher had his car stolen.

“It was found both times, but not by the police’s help,” Maher said.

If you do spot the truck you are asked to call Portland Police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.