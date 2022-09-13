Oregon announces rent increase cap for 2023

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - State officials on Tuesday announced a sharp increase in the 2023 rent increase cap.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, landlords in Oregon are allowed to legally increase rents by up to 14.6%.

This is a 5% rise from the 9.2% rent increase cap in 2022.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the average rent as of Tuesday for a 1-bedroom home in Portland is $1,500 per month. In 2023, the same unit could increase to up to $1,719 monthly if their landlord decides to institute the 14.6% maximum increase.

The state’s Office of Economic Analysis calculates the allowable increase annually using the Consumer Price Index, which analyzes changes in the price of hundreds of everyday commodities like food and medicine as well as gas, housing, and vehicles. This index is connected to inflation.

The U.S. economy has experienced the fastest inflation in 40 years this year.

As the first state in the US to do so, the Oregon Legislature implemented a statewide rent control policy in 2019. The statute set rent increases at 7% plus inflation.

The rent increase cap only applies to apartments and rental homes that are 15 years old or older. Rental housing that is more recent is not covered.

