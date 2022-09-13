Person throwing screws on roads around St. Helens causes hundreds of flat tires

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a person they say has been intentionally throwing screws on roads around St. Helens, causing hundreds of flat tires.

The St. Helens Police Department on Tuesday confirmed to FOX 12 that witnesses have recently reported seeing an individual throwing screws onto the road around Highway 30 and Gable Road.

Police estimated it has been happening for about one month. The local Les Schwab Tire Center reported roughly 130 vehicles have been affected in just the last few days.

Police have been investigating but they haven’t named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Helens Detectives Gaston and Smith at 503-397-1521.

