Person throwing screws on roads around St. Helens causes hundreds of flat tires

FILE - Wood screws on a road
FILE - Wood screws on a road(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a person they say has been intentionally throwing screws on roads around St. Helens, causing hundreds of flat tires.

The St. Helens Police Department on Tuesday confirmed to FOX 12 that witnesses have recently reported seeing an individual throwing screws onto the road around Highway 30 and Gable Road.

Police estimated it has been happening for about one month. The local Les Schwab Tire Center reported roughly 130 vehicles have been affected in just the last few days.

Police have been investigating but they haven’t named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Helens Detectives Gaston and Smith at 503-397-1521.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Northeast Portland family asking for help in finding missing tow truck
Northeast Portland family asking for help in finding missing tow truck.
Northeast Portland family asking for help in finding missing tow truck
FILE- eviction notice
Oregon announces rent increase cap for 2023
CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FILE IMAGE
Clark County deputies find body, suspected explosives inside booby-trapped tent