Police investigating arson at Vancouver mayor’s home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says someone tried to set fire to the home of Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and the search for the suspect continues Tuesday morning.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an arson at a home in the 3500 block of F Street. Police said the suspect set fire near the garage and was confronted by the mayor’s husband, Terry Ogle. The suspect fled on foot, and Ogle was able to extinguish the fire.

Officers arrived to the scene and brought in a K-9 to track the suspect. The suspect has not been located and a description of the suspect has not been released.

BREAKING NEWS: @VancouverPDUSA have surrounded the Mayor’s house on F Street. Neighbors say officers warned someone to come out of the house or they would send a K9 in. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1rlQA58HfK — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 13, 2022

Mayor McEnerny-Ogle was at a City Council meeting and was not home at the time of the arson.

Arson investigators and the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating. Police have not said if this fire might be politically-motivated or even has anything to do with the mayor.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Vancouver Police outside the Mayor of Vancouver’s home this morning. Someone tried to set a fire by her home last night. ⁦@VancouverPDUSA⁩ @AnneOgle #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/mKeJOQob7j — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.