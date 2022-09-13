Russell Wilson returns to Seattle in first game against former team

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) – After a ten-year run as starting quarterback for the Seahawks, Russell Wilson returned to Seattle on Monday night as a Denver Bronco.

12 is greater than three and any math is hard to deny Russell Wilson as the best quarterback in Seattle history.

The nine-time pro bowler will one day be in the ring of honor but ringing ears is what he heard with the full experience on the other side of life in the Hawk’s nest.

Traded to Denver in March, the 33-year-old Wilson received a massive new contract in Broncos country – five years and $245 million with $165 million of that guaranteed.

Regardless of reception, perception is reality. Wilson is an all-time Seahawk, forever a Pacific Northwest legend after bringing the lone Lombardi trophy to the Emerald City from Super Bowl 48, against the Broncos.

Denver and Seattle won’t meet again for another four years unless they happen to connect at a Super Bowl in the coming seasons.

