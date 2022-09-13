Seattle police staffing drops to 30-year low

SEATTLE (KPTV) - The president of the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police told FOX News Tuesday that “enough is enough” as Seattle struggles with its lowest police staffing in 30 years.

The reason why officers are retiring and leaving at increasing rates is that their line of work has recently come under fire, according to Marco Monteblanco.

Monteblanco drew attention to Seattle’s history of underfunding the police as well as the ongoing dearth of public and official support for the city’s underfunded police department.

Although the majority of the Seattle population supports the police and opposes defunding, he said the outspoken minority behind the defund movement damages morale among officers.

Monteblanco claimed that the court system, which doesn’t hold criminals accountable as it ought to, is another factor contributing to police’ growing discouragement.

“They’re frustrated, and they’re leaving their departments in droves,” Monteblanco told FOX.

This summer, more than 100 Seattle police officers left the force. Either moving to other cities or retiring.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has a plan to get 500 new cops to sign up over the course of five years by offering higher pay.

“Right now it’s time to act,” he told FOX. “We need citizens to contact their local officials. Demand that they provide tools and resources to the brave men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis on behalf of the citizens of their communities.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.