SPOTS OF A.M. DRIZZLE TODAY, MILD AFTERNOONS AHEAD

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to the day across western Oregon and western Washington. A thick marine layer is overhead, and will be stubborn to clear out today. There’s a weak area of low pressure just west of the our region, which will maintain onshore flow over the next few days (keeping lots of clouds around, especially during the mornings). Don’t be surprised if you encounter some areas of drizzle on your A.M. commute. Expect the clouds to gradually break this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday should be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Our weather will turn cooler as we head into the weekend, and shower chances will be on the increase as well. A deep trough of low pressure will dig in over the Northwest, dropping highs into the 60s and low 70s, with overnight lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. Computer models don’t have a great handle on the exact placement of this weather system, so it’s tough to tell if we’ll just have periodic showers or a decent soaking rain. We’re leaning toward the first solution, so don’t plan on washout this weekend.

We’ve definitely entered a Fall pattern, with no sign of heat coming for the foreseeable future. Enjoy the mild conditions!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.