Suspect arrested in deadly SE Portland shooting of 27-year-old man

Juan Carlos Artiles
Juan Carlos Artiles(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Lents neighborhood earlier this month.

On Tuesday, police said that 46-year-old Shaka Imani Chambers was arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles.

Artiles was found dead in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 after officers were called out to a shooting in a home in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. The medical examiner determined Artiles died from a gunshot wound and his manner of death was a homicide.

Chambers has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police have not released any further details about the investigation or how they identified Chambers as the suspect.

