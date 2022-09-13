A taste of Autumn! Clouds & sun mix and temperatures remain a bit cool

It sure feels like fall today with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures only in the lower 70s. Today is the coolest day we’ve seen since early-mid July! Expect mainly cloudy skies through Wednesday morning with just a chance of a sprinkle here or there. Tonight should be at least a few degrees cooler than last night’s record warm low of 64 degrees. Most of us should drop into the upper 50s.

Cool onshore flow is bringing in the cloud cover and that stays with us through most of the next week. The result will be a varying mix of clouds and sunshine each day and high temperatures below average for mid-September.

The big question is “When will it rain?”. There is a slight chance of a spot of drizzle or a sprinkle Friday, but a SLIGHTLY better chance for a scattered shower or two Saturday & Monday. In general it appears that most showers/rain may be headed for California this weekend, so we’ve backed off on calling it a “showery weekend”. There’s even a chance we stay mainly dry! Regardless, we remain cool through early next week.

Long range models are strongly hinting we go back to a warmer/sunnier weather pattern next week. Luckily we don’t get “heat waves” in the 2nd half of September.

