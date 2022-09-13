Washington County neighborhood asks commissioners for help with houseless encampment

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County neighborhood is imploring the County Commission to do something about several houseless encampments next to their homes.

Aitana Gonzalez says she and her partner, first-time homeowners, moved into their home last September. She spoke to FOX 12 on behalf of herself and several of her neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation by those living in the houseless camps. They all say more needs to be done because they don’t feel safe in their own community.

Gonzalez says when she and her partner first moved in they didn’t notice the camps next to the neighborhood, but over time things began to escalate.

“They weren’t really interacting with us other than yelling things at us when we would take our dog out at night,” said Gonzalez. “Then one time I was backing out of my driveway and a homeless man ran up to my car, I’m guessing to get a better look at my dog. I didn’t know what to do; I just locked my car and waited for the person to go away. My dog is very vocal and was barking and barking at the man until he finally left. But I didn’t know if he had any weapons and he literally came out of nowhere. We’ve found needles. One of my neighbors had their rain gutter ripped off. They’ve now installed a camera that announces you’re being recorded. We’ve found trash, used slippers and shoes in the neighborhood. We now have a rat problem. There was a stabbing incident at the camp a few weeks ago and they have not, as far as I know, apprehended anyone. Authorities couldn’t give us a description so in case we see them we could call or stay inside.”

Gonzalez says she and her neighbors have also seen people charging their electronics next to the fountain at the entrance to their neighborhood and have even seen people bathing in the fountain.

“One day during one of the heat waves earlier this year, my mom, who lives with us and lives on the lower level, had her window open and heard someone relieve themselves before hearing them turn the hose on,” Gonzalez said. “We looked at the camera and it turns out someone was basically taking a shower in our backyard on our patio. When we got our water bill we saw it was $457. So who knows how many times the homeless people have been using it without us knowing? This was just the first time we caught it. We removed the hose and turned off the water back there. That’s all we can do.”

Gonzalez says at least one neighbor is considering moving; she says if she and her partner had known this would have been an issue, they would have second-guessed buying this home.

“I know this isn’t an isolated issue and there are other communities in the Portland area also facing this,” Gonzalez said. “It’s concerning that they feel comfortable just stealing wood from our fence, breaking people’s rain gutter, peering into people’s cars, and trying to siphon gas. I understand you’re down on your luck, but at what point do you think it’s ok to treat other people like this?”

She and neighbors have reached out to law enforcement and elected officials for help, but since the camps are on county-owned land, there’s not much that can be done.

“I have emailed the County Commissioner who is in charge of our district and I never got a reply,” Gonzalez said. “I got a reply back from her PR person who told me ‘Martin vs Boise, they can stay there, that’s how it is’. We’ve had deputies come out and recommend we call the non-emergency line and take pictures when we see something. We know deputies are short staffed and some of our issues aren’t considered priorities and I understand that there are real emergencies that need to be addressed, btu it makes you pause before you call the non-emergency number as you see them steal our electricity. I’ve gotten to the point where the only way I think I can show the County Commissioner that things are escalating and not cohesive is to keep calling, keep making reports, and keep emailing her so at least there’s a history of all the incidents that have been occurring. That’s kind of all we can do.”

Gonzalez and some of her neighbors are hoping the Washington County Commission would consider a resolution similar to a law passed in Astoria earlier this year which bans daytime camping on public property.

FOX 12 reached out to Nafisa Fai, the County Commissioner that represents this area, but we have not gotten a response at this time.

