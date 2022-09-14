Amtrak suspends long-distance service out of Portland, Seattle ahead of possible strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak has temporarily suspended service on its two long-distance trains out of Portland and Seattle because of a looming railroad worker strike.

The Empire Builder line travels to Chicago and the Coast Starlight line that travels to Los Angeles.

WSDOT said this was done to ensure the trains can reach their terminals ahead of a potential interruption to freight railroad service.

In light of the continuing labor contract talks for the freight rail industry, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that it is collaborating with Amtrak and the Oregon Department of Transportation to plan for alternate modes of transportation.

The rails that the trains travel on are mostly controlled by BNSF Railway and Union Pacific, whose employees are active in the contract negotiations, even though Amtrak or its employees are not parties to the talks. Since they are unable to function without BNSF and Union Pacific dispatchers, Amtrak won’t be able to run their trains if they decide to go on strike.

Amtrak stated that as a precaution, it has secured buses to carry passengers if necessary and to make sure that passengers are not left stranded in the middle of a journey. Amtrak warned that if the strike does begin on Friday, there won’t be any buses running this weekend and that passengers will have the choice of changing their reservations or receiving a ticket refund.

The announcement comes just days before Amtrak Cascades is expected to resume service north of Seattle.

Since May 2020, when the Canadian border was closed to non-essential travel, the route—which services Seattle, Edmonds, Everett, Stanwood, Mount Vernon, Bellingham, and Vancouver, British Columbia—has been discontinued. Starting on September 26, the roundtrip route will once again be offered by Amtrak.

