Cloudy With Some Sunbreaks Thursday

We saw a little bit of sun today, but it wasn’t a whole lot. We had sunbreaks into the afternoon, but the marine layer has filled in nicely again. Through the night expect mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures tonight could be kept a little warmer again due to the clouds.

Tomorrow we’ll see another pretty cloudy day with sun breaks and at times partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be pretty similar to today, in the low to mid 70s. It’s going to be pretty mild. Heading into Friday and the weekend, though, we see a change in our weather. A trough of low pressure digs into the Northwest and we’ll see cooler temperatures and a chance of showers. Friday looks to be mainly dry, with the biggest threat of showers coming Saturday and Sunday. Expect a cool and cloudy day Saturday too, with highs just in the mid to upper 60s.

By Monday, we are likely going to be drying out, with clouds clearing out as well into the afternoon. Next week should see temperatures starting to climb again as high pressure takes over. We will slowly warm into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week, and see mostly sunny conditions.

