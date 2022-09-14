Corrections officer accused of having sex with inmates

ALTURAS, Cali. (KPTV) - A corrections officer working in a small California town near the Oregon state line has been arrested after an investigation revealed sexual misconduct.

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, was arrested Saturday after investigators say she had sexual relations with multiple inmates.

Martin was booked into the Modoc County Jail, the same jail she was fired from, and bail was set at $20,000.

“The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office is taking this alleged allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously,” said Sheriff Tex Dowdy.

According to California law, some people, such as corrections staff, are not permitted to have sex with prisoners since they are not capable of giving their consent while housed in a detention institution.

