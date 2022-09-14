Driver sought after 1 person injured in hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Lewis County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:42 AM PDT
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Lewis County on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 66. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a driver in an unknown vehicle rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, causing it to strike the left barrier, roll and come to a rest in the left lane on its top. The suspect vehicle continued northbound without stopping.

The driver in the Chevrolet, a 48-year-old man from Winlock, Washington, was taken to Centralia Providence with unknown injuries.

The suspect driver has not been located. A description of the driver is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect driver should contact Washington State Patrol.

