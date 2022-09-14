On the Go for TriMet FX2-Division
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is set to reveal its newest bus service in just a few days, and to celebrate they’re inviting the community to festivals along the route.
TriMet says FX2-Division will reduce travel times between downtown Portland and Gresham by 20%.
FX2-Division opens on Sept. 18.
Before it opens, TriMet will be hosting festivals to celebrate the new service on Sept. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. The festivals will take place along the FX2-Division route near OMSI, featuring My People’s Market, at PCC Festival Marketplace (PCC Southeast) and at the Gresham Farmers’ Market.
