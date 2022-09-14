On the Go for TriMet FX2-Division

TriMet is set to reveal its newest bus service in just a few days, and to celebrate they're inviting the community to festivals along the route.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is set to reveal its newest bus service in just a few days, and to celebrate they’re inviting the community to festivals along the route.

TriMet says FX2-Division will reduce travel times between downtown Portland and Gresham by 20%.

TriMet is set to reveal its newest bus service in just a few days, and to celebrate they're inviting the community to festivals along the route.

FX2-Division opens on Sept. 18.

Before it opens, TriMet will be hosting festivals to celebrate the new service on Sept. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. The festivals will take place along the FX2-Division route near OMSI, featuring My People’s Market, at PCC Festival Marketplace (PCC Southeast) and at the Gresham Farmers’ Market.

TriMet is set to reveal its newest bus service in just a few days, and to celebrate they're inviting the community to festivals along the route.

For more information, click here.

TriMet is set to reveal its newest bus service in just a few days, and to celebrate they're inviting the community to festivals along the route.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shoe Mill
Shoe Mill: Dansko
Shoe Mill
Shoe Mill: Dansko
Show & Tell with Tony: Terry Currier talks about meeting Sir Paul McCartney
Show & Tell with Tony: Terry Currier talks about meeting Sir Paul McCartney
Show & Tell with Tony: Terry Currier talks about meeting Sir Paul McCartney
Show & Tell with Tony: Terry Currier talks about meeting Sir Paul McCartney