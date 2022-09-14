Health experts predict bad flu season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Flu season is right around the corner, and if you’re thinking of skipping the flu shot this year, a local expert says don’t.

Experts who study the flu look to the southern hemisphere to get a clue as to the severity of flu season in the United States, and experts say the flu season has hit early and hard in Australia.

That’s why doctors believe the US could be in for a bad flu season, especially for children who haven’t been exposed much to flu viruses over the past two years.

As for COVID-19, there is currently some good news. Cases are decreasing and so are the numbers of patients going to the hospital because of COVID.

“We’re just not seeing as much severe illness, and I think that’s attributed to a number of things. You know, people got vaccinated and boosted, people have immunity from prior infection, and this strain seems to be a little less virulent to causing that horrible severe disease,” said Dr. Katie Sharff with Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Dr. Sharff says you can get your new COVID-19 booster and flu shot at the same time, but it is not recommended to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the monkeypox vaccine.

