Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path torn down

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People who live in the Overlook neighborhood of North Portland say someone put up a block wall on a city bike path.

Officials with the city tell FOX 12 the wall was put up illegally on the path that connects North Concord Avenue and North Going Street.

The biggest questions are who put it up and why. One man in the area says it was a group of neighbors, adding that this wasn’t the first time the path had been blocked off.

“If I remember correctly in the past, there have been pallets put in there and things like that but they never lasted, so they decided to build a brick wall,” said Doughlas Hartman.

Hartman added that over the years in the neighborhood it’s gotten worse.

The wall was about 7 ft. tall. Hartman says many are frustrated because the houseless that have set up camp on North Going St wonder, leading to people being intimated by some, lots of yelling, theft and sometimes drug use in the area.

“They had this person on the other side of the brick wall that was tearing it down, they chased him away but he came back,” Hartman said.

After the wall was broken down, he says the neighborhood association called the city to clean it up.

As of now, the path is clear and the wall was completely removed.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says there are no plans to put up a wall and that the path is very much open for public use.

“Well I’m not too sure a brick wall would be the solution, but a barrier wouldn’t be unlike what was done in the past,” said Hartman.

