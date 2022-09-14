Nice weather ahead, turning cooler Friday

It’s another cloudy start to the day across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A deep marine layer will have a tough time clearing out today due to persistent onshore flow. We should see more breaks in the clouds than Tuesday afternoon, and high temps will be a degree or two warmer (topping out in the mid 70s). Expect basically a repeat day on Thursday with lots of clouds and mild temperatures.

Friday will mark the beginning of a weather pattern change across the region. A deep trough of low pressure will drop southward out of the Gulf of Alaska. This system will cause temperatures to fall by about 5-10 degrees, and could bring a few showers too. The latest computer model runs do not depict a washout anytime between Friday and Sunday. It looks like our best chance of seeing a few showers will occur between Saturday late afternoon and early Monday. In addition to daytime highs dropping between about 65-70 degrees, overnight lows will dip into the low 50s (40s outside of the inner urban areas).

A nice warm up will take place beyond Monday with highs returning to the 70s. There are some signs that we could hit 80+ degrees later in the week.

Have a great Wednesday!

