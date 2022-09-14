Oregon high school students photos stolen, used to create OnlyFans accounts

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon police department is warning about incidents of high schoolers having their social media photos stolen and used on sites like OnlyFans.

The Sherwood Police Department this week reported what they described as the “very common scam.”

It works like this, according to the department: criminals, usually based overseas, are using the real names and photos of women and teenagers, including students, to make fake accounts on Instagram and Facebook and linking them to sites popular with sex workers like OnlyFans and Fansly.

The accounts then promise sexual content, usually stolen from pornographic websites, or favors in exchange for payment or credit card information.

Police said, despite the accounts being fake, the emotional damage to the victims is very real.

According to a post by the SRO at Sherwood High School, in the last two weeks of school, they’ve taken reports of this happening to five high school girls. They were able to get the fake accounts taken down. But scammers are still targeting their friends and other girls.

Police said the best advice to parents is to make sure all their child’s accounts are set to private and encourage them to only accept follower requests from people they know.

Some of the scammers reportedly go as far as following the girls friends so it looks like they have friends in common. Increasing the likelihood that they will seem like a real acquaintance.

Police said the best recourse to these fake accounts is to report them to Instagram, Facebook and OnlyFans. In most cases the companies have been quick to pull them down. Especially if they involve minors.

If you or your child has been a victim and would be willing to talk to FOX 12 Oregon about your experience, please send an email to kptvnews@kptv.com.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.