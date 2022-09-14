Patagonia to give all profits moving forward to climate action

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, along with his wife and two grown children, is donating their ownership in the clothing company he founded more than 50 years ago and pledging to donate all company profits to initiatives and groups that will protect wild land and biodiversity and work to address the climate crisis.

According to the New York Times, the company is worth about $3 billion.

Choiunard talked of “reimagining capitalism” in a letter on the choice, which was posted on the Patagonia website on Wednesday.

“While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough. We needed to find a way to put more money into fighting the crisis while keeping the company’s values intact. One option was to sell Patagonia and donate all the money. But we couldn’t be sure a new owner would maintain our values or keep our team of people around the world employed.

Another path was to take the company public. What a disaster that would have been. Even public companies with good intentions are under too much pressure to create short-term gain at the expense of long-term vitality and responsibility.

Truth be told, there were no good options available. So, we created our own.”

The Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective, two nonprofit organizations that focus on addressing climate change, will now own shares of the privately held corporation, according to a statement from the company.

