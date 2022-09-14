Police: Suspect involved in arson at Vancouver mayor’s home arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested the suspect who was involved in an arson at Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home on Monday night.

Just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary at a business located at 808 Harney Street. The suspect, identified as Aiden Michael Murray, was located inside the business and arrested.

Police said Murray was determined to be the suspect in the arson investigation at Mayor McEnerny-Ogle’s home.

On Monday, just after 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an arson at the mayor’s home in the 3500 block of F Street. Police said the suspect had set fire near the garage and was confronted by the mayor’s husband, Terry Ogle. The suspect fled on foot, and Ogle was able to extinguish the fire.

McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Police said the investigation into the arson is ongoing and no additional details are being released at this time.

Murray was booked into the Clark County Jail for second-degree theft, third-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, and first-degree arson.

