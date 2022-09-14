Portland police and fire unions endorse Gonzalez in commissioner race against Hardesty

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Firefighters Association and the Portland Police Association have announced a mutual endorsement for Rene Gonzalez for Portland City Commissioner. Gonzalez is campaigning against incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty for the November runoff election after both received less than 50 percent of the required vote to be elected in May.

In a release Wednesday, the unions cited struggling community safety and a hope of restoring Portland to a thriving city as reasons for their endorsement.

In her role as commissioner, Hardesty oversees Portland Fire & Rescue, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Office of Community & Civic Life.

“The core job of our officers and dispatchers is to protect our community and ensure help is on the way. Rene Gonzalez has the right priorities to make sure Portland’s law enforcement community and dispatchers have enough resources and staffing to do just that”, said Aaron Schmautz, Portland Police Association President. “Portland is a wonderful city, and it needs leadership with public safety priorities to get us back on the right track.”

“Our city continues to grow, and we need the fire bureau, emergency communications bureau, and police bureau to grow with it. Rene understands the value of a City that prioritizes public safety so residents can live, work, and play safely,” says Isaac McLennan, President of the Portland Fire Fighters’ Association. “Portland fire fighters care deeply about the community we serve, and we will always answer the call for help; we know that Rene Gonzalez will too.”

Gonzalez is a technology business owner and political newcomer. On his official campaign website, he references three main goals if elected: “Clean Up Our City, Livable for Families, and Public Safety.”

Hardesty began serving as Portland City Commissioner in Jan. 2019.

The 2022 Portland City Commission elections will be held on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.