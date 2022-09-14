Portland Public Schools expands to serve every student at 53 schools free meals

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools announced Tuesday that 53 schools and programs are offering free breakfast and lunch to every student thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision Program.

“Access to fresh, healthy food is a key recipe for student success, and recent research affirms the important role schools play in addressing food insecurity,” PPS said in a release Tuesday.

The school district said in addition to this expansion, the Student Success Act in Oregon has expanded income guidelines that further extend families’ access to free meals for their students.

Portland Public Schools has more than 49,000 students enrolled across 79 schools in Portland.

A list of schools included in the free meal program has not yet been announced.

