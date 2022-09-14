Striking teachers rally at latest Ridgefield School District board meeting.

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - Ridgefield Schools will remain closed Wednesday after the district and the Ridgefield Education Association (REA) could not reach an agreement Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens gathered outside the School District building in support of the strike ahead of the school board meeting. REA Co-President Elizabeth Stamp addressed the group after talks stalled with the district.

“Stand strong,” said Stamp. “We’re going to keep bargaining with them and see where we get.”

The group then marched into the courtyard to wait for the doors to open for the school board meeting. FOX 12 caught up with Wendy Golden, a K4 Music Specialist at Union Ridge Elementary before the meeting started.

“It’s the best job in the world,” said Golden. “I come to work every day and I sing, I dance, I play with the kids, and they give me my life and my job a sense of meaning and purpose and joy.”

Last year was Golden’s first year in a special education classroom as a music teacher. She hopes the REA and the district come to an agreement on caps for caseloads for their special education students and increased staffing.

“We really want to provide students not just with people in the room, but we want to make sure that every student gets the one-on-one support that they need and that are often outlined in their individualized education plans,” said Golden. “We really want to not just increase staffing for students, but also for teachers. We have just seen high turnover and burnout due to this lack of support that our most vulnerable population and the teachers that support them really deserve.”

Golden says while the talks and strike continue, they will be providing sack lunches every day classes are canceled.

“We want to make sure that our students in our community is fed,” said Golden. “You can get those lunches at the United Methodist Church starting at noon and going until 2 until we run out of donations. We want to make sure people know they can come, get their lunch, and still see their teachers”

People made their way into the school board meeting, where the board members opened the meeting by saying ‘tonight was about listening.’ Several shared their feelings regarding the strike during public comment.

“The past three years things have been far from normal for my kids,” said one parent who didn’t support the strike. “From COVID, to online school, to masks, to BLM flags, and now this makes four years of not normal because of the strike. I’m sorry to say I do not support it. I was union for 18 years and involved with numerous negotiations and offers. The package the teachers were offered was a, in my opinion, too good to be true offer. My kids were excited to go to school. They go to school for a short time and then the carport got pulled out from under them on a Friday and parents are scrambling. I’ve talked to a lot of parents scrambling thinking what the heck are we going to do.”

“Your focus is on a premier school district, which often times does not include our special kids,” said one parent in support of the strike. “Our district’s ability to recruit both for the general Ed classrooms as well as special Ed is equal to or greater than the neighboring districts. Our fear as a community to the ability to retain these educators. You consistently ask for a yes from this community, whether it be for a bond or levy. But when our teachers ask for a yes from you, the answer is no. In essence, you are telling our kids no.”

In a statement to FOX 12 on Tuesday night, REA said the following:

“Negotiations have finished for the night. Our team has clearly communicated to the district a collaborative agreement that would settle the bargain. We plan to return to the table at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.”

